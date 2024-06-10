A tattoo on his face instead of high cheekbones

In addition, shortly after the robbery in March last year, they described the robber as a very thin and tall man with prominent cheekbones. In other words, quite the opposite of the person in the dock: "My client is smaller, more trained and stockier than described by the two victims. He also has a striking tattoo on his face. The fact that people remember high cheekbones but not a tattoo on his face is quite implausible," emphasized defence lawyer Franz Josef Giesinger.