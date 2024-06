Police and fire department rescue dog from car

On Saturday, passers-by in Ebreichsdorf in the district of Baden raised the alarm in summery 29 degree temperatures because they noticed a dog in a parked vehicle in front of a shopping center parking lot. At least the side windows of the driver and passenger doors of the car were slightly open. Nevertheless, the four-legged friend made an impaired impression. The concerned passers-by set off in search of the driver - unfortunately without success. They finally alerted the police, who also called the fire department for assistance.