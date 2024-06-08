Summer night concert
Schönbrunn was the stage for a bilateral selfie
Around 423,000 TV viewers witnessed a brilliant concert evening by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at Schönbrunn Palace. The traditional summer night concert is also a magnet for the powerful, rich, beautiful, VIPs and VIPerln. The "Krone" reporter went on a foray and "caught" two top diplomats taking a history-making selfie before the concert even began.
After the New Year's Concert, the Summer Night Concert is the most televised classical music concert in the world. The protagonists here and there are the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. This was also the case on Friday when, under Maestro Andris Nelsons, they gave a true showcase of their skills for television viewers and around 100,000 people in front of Schönbrunn Palace with works ranging from Shostakovich to Wagner.
Weather as a variable
Once again this year, the weather (the dress rehearsal had to be canceled) played a (major) role right up to the end. But as the saying goes: "There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing", which was also the tenor of the many prominent guests from all genres who attended.
"I am prepared for all eventualities, also because I write my own moderations," explained ORF lady Teresa Vogl about how she had prepared the balancing act for any capricious weather. And artists like top tenor Michael Schade, this time "only" a guest? "I once had freezing cold and bad weather during my performance - and yet 25,000 people held out because there's nothing bigger in classical music."
Selfie with a lot of diplomacy
Two top diplomats also seized the moment on the floor of Schönbrunn. Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Chymynez and US Ambassador Victoria Reggie Kennedy: as long as they were unable to immerse themselves in the thousands of guests, we "caught" them taking a quasi bilateral selfie - all on neutral Austrian soil.
In attendance: former President Heinz Fischer, Ministers Leonore Gewessler, Alma Zadic, Martin Kocher and Norbert Totschnig, Life Ball father Gery Keszler, Sportalm boss Ulli Ehrlich, Chef of the Year Alain Weissgerber and Daniel Serafin.
