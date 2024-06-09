Shortly before the European Championship opener
ÖFB team now has an unexpected “luxury problem”
Austria's team players go into the three-day break before arriving at the EURO base camp in Berlin with a good feeling. Although their performance in the first half of the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in St. Gallen on Saturday left a lot to be desired, there were also positive findings - in addition to Christoph Baumgartner's accuracy, this was mainly due to the large supply of in-form central defenders, which team boss Ralf Rangnick described as a "luxury problem".
Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wöber impressed in the starting line-up for the 2:1 win against Serbia, followed by substitutes Philipp Lienhart and Leopold Querfeld. Lienhart and the fit Gernot Trainer were the first to impress in the dress rehearsal, before Danso and Wöber took over in commanding style. Rangnick is now spoiled for choice in the first European Championship match against France in Düsseldorf on June 17. "We'll try to give our all in training and in the games and make the coach's decision as difficult as possible," said Lienhart.
The Freiburg professional lined up against the Swiss with a head bandage after suffering a laceration over his left eye in a training collision with Alexander Prass on Thursday. "Playing with a turban was unusual and not entirely pleasant, but that's part of the game."
"That was not an easy time"
Worse than the current head injury was Lienhart's groin and knee injury, which put him out of action for months in the spring. "That wasn't an easy time. I worked a lot and now I'm over the moon that it was enough," said the Lower Austrian.
Trauner fit again
Trauner fared similarly to Lienhart - the Feyenoord professional was repeatedly set back by injuries in the past season and recently had to take three days off with the ÖFB team due to back problems. "It rained a lot in Windischgarsten, the pitch was deep and my back closed up. It was a bit stubborn, but we managed to get it under control," explained Trauner.
Even if Danso and Wöber are considered the favorites for the two center-back spots, Trauner proved in Switzerland that he is a serious alternative. "We have a lot of games in a short space of time. I don't think we'll always go in with the same formation," said the Upper Austrian. Trauner would have no problem with a place on the substitutes' bench. "We want to be successful as a team. Everyone will put their own ego behind them."
Players also criticize themselves
Like Rangnick, Trauner also criticized the ÖFB performance before the break. "If we bring our full intensity onto the pitch, we're difficult to beat. But if we only give 80 or 90 percent, we will have problems. That was very obvious when you compare the two halves."
Lienhart expressed a similar view. "We weren't aggressive enough in the first half, always one step too late. We didn't get into the duels. But it also shows that we have quality if we can address that during the break and do better."
Time with the family
Lienhart announced that he would now recover until Wednesday and spend time with his family. "But I'd prefer to have no days off at all and start straight away." Trauner promised before the short breather: "We won't lose focus, the whole thing is too important for that."
