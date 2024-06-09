ÖFB team now has an unexpected “luxury problem”

Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wöber impressed in the starting line-up for the 2:1 win against Serbia, followed by substitutes Philipp Lienhart and Leopold Querfeld. Lienhart and the fit Gernot Trainer were the first to impress in the dress rehearsal, before Danso and Wöber took over in commanding style. Rangnick is now spoiled for choice in the first European Championship match against France in Düsseldorf on June 17. "We'll try to give our all in training and in the games and make the coach's decision as difficult as possible," said Lienhart.