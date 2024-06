Disaster alert triggered for Oberwart district

The situation remains tense after the severe storms during the night. The district administration of Oberwart declared a state of emergency during the night from Saturday to Sunday. A civil protection warning has also been in force for the town of Oberwart since shortly after 4 am, and a civil protection alert has been issued in Rotenturm and Siget in der Wart. The population is called upon not to leave their homes and to avoid low-lying areas such as cellars and underground garages.