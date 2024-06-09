Offer rejected, but
BW Linz coach admits: “Austria was very attractive”
On Saturday, he set off on a week-long sailing trip with friends in Croatia. The "Krone" had previously reached Blau-Weiß coach Gerald Scheiblehner, who had turned down an offer from Austria the day before and decided to stay in Linz. He admits: "Austria was very attractive."
"Krone": Mr. Scheiblehner, how and when did the flirtation with Austria come about?
Gerald Scheiblehner: Austria contacted me two weeks ago, there was a meeting in Upper Austria with sports director Werner and sports director Ortlechner. It then became more and more before Austria made an official inquiry to Blau-Weiß on Thursday.
Was it the English way for Austria to flirt with a coach who still has a contract - or did Blau-Weiß know about it?
I informed Blau-Weiß right from the start, it was agreed with Austria that I would do it. I spoke very openly with managing director Peschek and sporting director Schösswendter. They were extremely fair again - if everything had been right, they would have supported me. I saw that they stood by me again in a difficult situation. The way they behaved was one of the reasons why I stayed.
What were the others?
Blue and white has so many advantages! We've built up a lot with the club, put the team together well, have goals and I feel extremely comfortable in Linz. A lot of things would have had to be right for me to leave Blau-Weiß. I also don't think the timing was right now.
European Cup instead of relegation battle, a bigger club, more salary: hand on heart: how appealing was Austria?
It would have been a very appealing job! It's a club with a great tradition, a great challenge for a coach. The interest was also a confirmation of our work. In the end, my gut feeling decided in favor of blue and white. Austria reacted very understandingly - everything went very fairly for the business of soccer!
So now all focus is on blue and white. How is the squad planning going?
Schössi" is close to finalizing deals with several players. I hope and believe that we have a better team than last year - that's another reason why I stayed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.