BW Linz coach admits: “Austria was very attractive”

Was it the English way for Austria to flirt with a coach who still has a contract - or did Blau-Weiß know about it?

I informed Blau-Weiß right from the start, it was agreed with Austria that I would do it. I spoke very openly with managing director Peschek and sporting director Schösswendter. They were extremely fair again - if everything had been right, they would have supported me. I saw that they stood by me again in a difficult situation. The way they behaved was one of the reasons why I stayed.