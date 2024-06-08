“This is how I experienced training to become an elite US soldier”

Already dead on the special forces course

During the "Mountain Phase", the training in the mountains of Georgia, one of Mario C.'s comrades first suffered cold shock and then heatstroke five days later in the lowlands. In 1995, four participants died of hypothermia. He himself remembers two particularly cold days. "It rained for 48 hours straight and temperatures dropped below five degrees. Overnight, the instructors "took pity" on us and got us a tent, which we put up in the pouring rain. When we were ready, we were allowed to sleep. But outdoors, next to the tent." After these two days, C. had to take command of a completely exhausted group. "That's what this course is about. Learning how to lead soldiers under extreme pressure."