Gaza like apocalypse, EU chief diplomat appalled

Israel's military had freed four people kidnapped from Israel in the center of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. According to an authority controlled by the Islamist Hamas, at least 210 Palestinians were killed in operations in the area. Around 400 people are also said to have been injured. The health authority, which is also controlled by Hamas, and medical circles in the Gaza Strip had previously spoken of 55 deaths. Israel's army spokesman Daniel Hagari, on the other hand, said in the evening that there were fewer than 100 casualties. The information could not initially be independently verified.