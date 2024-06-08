After landslides
Hochgallmiggstraße and the emergency road are being renovated
The Hochgallmiggstraße in the Tyrolean municipality of Fliess, which has been affected by landslides and rockfalls several times in the past, will be renovated in the coming weeks and months. A multi-year overall concept is planned for this. However, the work is a challenge.
The road from the Inn Valley up to the Hochgallmigg district winds its way over four kilometers. It passes through a geologically sensitive area and is repeatedly affected by landslides and rockfalls - most recently, as reported, at the beginning of June. "We can't do anything about the geology, but we are trying to improve the situation step by step with a comprehensive overall concept as part of a multi-year construction program," explains Josef Geisler, Deputy Provincial Governor.
As part of the work, traffic will be regulated to one lane in two-way traffic at times.
Bernd Stigger, Leiter des Baubezirksamtes Imst
First measures in summer
Extensive renovation measures will be carried out on the Hochgallmiggstraße in the summer and then in the fall. This includes the renovation of the slope bridge "Kirchenmauer" directly at the entrance to the village. Construction begins on Monday, June 10. "As part of the work, there will be one lane of traffic in two-way traffic at times," explains Bernd Stigger, head of the Imst construction district office. Waiting times of up to 30 minutes must be taken into account. However, a total closure over the next two months is not necessary.
Forest road is also being renovated as a bypass
In the past, the forest road leading from Niedergallmigg to Hochgallmigg has been used as a bypass during road closures. However, the road is difficult to use for vehicles without off-road capabilities. It is now being extensively renovated and adapted as an emergency route so that it can be used by a normal car in average conditions. "After clearing the rock, six kilometers of the path will be resurfaced and the accessibility and drainage significantly improved. For the safety of road users, 1.3 kilometers of new guard rails will also be installed," says Stigger.
Second part in the fall
Following this work, further renovations to the road itself are planned. Work is to be carried out on the valley and mountain-side walls and safety measures. In addition, the overall concept for the long-term and multi-year renovation and improvement of the only road connection to the Hochgallmigg district of Fliess is currently being finalized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.