Hochgallmiggstraße and the emergency road are being renovated

Forest road is also being renovated as a bypass

In the past, the forest road leading from Niedergallmigg to Hochgallmigg has been used as a bypass during road closures. However, the road is difficult to use for vehicles without off-road capabilities. It is now being extensively renovated and adapted as an emergency route so that it can be used by a normal car in average conditions. "After clearing the rock, six kilometers of the path will be resurfaced and the accessibility and drainage significantly improved. For the safety of road users, 1.3 kilometers of new guard rails will also be installed," says Stigger.