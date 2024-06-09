Huts and paths in the mountains are crumbling

Things are currently looking bleak for Salzburg's huts and trails. "60 percent of our huts are more than 100 years old," says Michael Platzer from the Austrian Tourist Club (ÖTK). "They are rotting away under our fingers." Take the Werfener Hütte in the Tennengebirge mountains, for example. The hut, an eagle's nest above the Salzach Valley, has been closed since the beginning of 2023. Renovation is pointless, a new building too expensive. On top of that, there are official regulations that didn't exist 100 years ago.