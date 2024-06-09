Shelter huts threatened with extinction
Huts and paths in the mountains are crumbling
Many popular mountain huts in Salzburg are threatened with extinction. This is because the alpine associations lack millions of euros to maintain them.
It is an emergency call from the mountains that was made a few days ago. This time, however, it was those who provide protection in the mountains themselves. Austria's alpine associations, above all the Austrian Alpine Association, are running out of money to maintain paths and mountain huts in the near future.
"We need 95 million euros over the next five years," says Gerald Dunkel-Schwarzenberger, head of the Association of Alpine Clubs (VAVÖ). This could secure the future of 270 essential huts throughout Austria, at least in the medium term.
429 huts and bivouacs, plus 50,000 kilometers of trails, are managed by the 12 alpine associations - almost exclusively on a voluntary basis. Climate change and the increase in hiking tourism are putting a real strain on mountain infrastructure. Around six million euros come from the federal government. An amount that has not been adjusted since 2013.
Things are currently looking bleak for Salzburg's huts and trails. "60 percent of our huts are more than 100 years old," says Michael Platzer from the Austrian Tourist Club (ÖTK). "They are rotting away under our fingers." Take the Werfener Hütte in the Tennengebirge mountains, for example. The hut, an eagle's nest above the Salzach Valley, has been closed since the beginning of 2023. Renovation is pointless, a new building too expensive. On top of that, there are official regulations that didn't exist 100 years ago.
Closed again and again due to the desolate path
The situation is similarly bad at the Statzerhaus on the Hundstein. The hut is not yet closed, but is repeatedly closed due to the desolate path. It is a popular hut for mountain bikers in the region.
For the Zittelhaus, at the summit of the Sonnblick (3106 m) and neighbor of the famous observatory, the situation is bad. The hut was built in 1886, and much of it has been makeshift. The hut is in serious danger due to the collapsing mountain and the disappearance of the permafrost.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
