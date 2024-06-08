Large PV systems: where expansion is now starting

No new record - but the boom continues

In general, the expansion of solar energy in Styria is continuing apace. The boom began in 2022 when, according to Energie Steiermark, 7,000 new systems were connected to the grid (previously around 1,500 per year). In 2023 there were even 15,000 systems! This figure seems difficult to achieve this year. Spokesman Urs Harnik sees a noticeable decline due to the significant drop in feed-in tariffs, "but at a very high level". The subsidies for PV systems generated in Europe presented a few days ago could provide a new tailwind.