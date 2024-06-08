The Styrian list
Large PV systems: where expansion is now starting
A year ago, the green light was given: 36 areas in Styria were approved for the construction of large photovoltaic systems. The first of these has now gone into operation, with the second to follow shortly. And then? The "Krone" has the list.
There was a struggle for every hectare: some resisted, others wanted even more space. In the end, the ÖVP-SPÖ provincial government decided on the "Solar Energy Program" last year. It designated 36 so-called priority zones. These are undeveloped plots of land on which photovoltaic systems of at least ten hectares in size can now be erected. Approval procedures are simplified thanks to the state ordinance.
There was talk of huge interest from energy companies - but then nothing happened for a long time. Some people were already saying that the program had turned out to be a failure. But now the first system has gone into operation.
Sheep graze under the modules
It is located in Rohr near Hartberg, the project operator is WEB Windenergie AG. The six million euro plant covers 7.3 hectares - half of which is located in the designated priority zone. This means there is still room for more modules. It is a so-called agri-PV plant: sheep from organic shepherd Herbert Jeitler will graze under the panels and ensure the natural care of the meadow.
Fürstenfeld to follow in July
Environment Minister Ursula Lackner spoke of a "milestone" at the opening ceremony. The next one will follow shortly: In Fürstenfeld, the second facility in a priority zone will be opened in July - ten hectares in size south of the airfield, as Mayor Franz Jost explains. The town will then have a total of three facilities covering an area of 15 hectares. Remarkably, they are operated by the local municipal utilities. And just like in Rohr, animals are kept: Sheep and grazing geese.
Project planning and approval procedures are already underway for five further priority zones:
- Weißenbach (Haus im Ennstal)
- St. Margarethen near Knittelfeld
- Schölbing (Buch-St. Magdalena, St. Johann in der Haide)
- Dobl (Dobl-Zwaring)
- Dornau (Halbenrain)
Ursula Lackner's office is optimistic that the expansion will now proceed quickly: "In the majority of the other designated priority zones, there is known project interest or concrete project planning is currently underway."
No new record - but the boom continues
In general, the expansion of solar energy in Styria is continuing apace. The boom began in 2022 when, according to Energie Steiermark, 7,000 new systems were connected to the grid (previously around 1,500 per year). In 2023 there were even 15,000 systems! This figure seems difficult to achieve this year. Spokesman Urs Harnik sees a noticeable decline due to the significant drop in feed-in tariffs, "but at a very high level". The subsidies for PV systems generated in Europe presented a few days ago could provide a new tailwind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.