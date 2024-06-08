From morning to night

One of the biggest advantages of the digital century is that you can get information with just a few clicks. The disadvantage is that we are slowly becoming stupid. I don't know about you, but I can't see any wars far and wide that would affect me directly. That doesn't mean that I turn a blind eye or even negate the wars in this world. It does not mean that I do not feel empathy for those people who are subjected to the deepest dehumanization and humiliation. It just means that I am not in a war zone and do not have to fear for the life and limb of my loved ones.