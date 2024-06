How IT giants export the values of prudish Americans

The internet is in a constant state of flux and in recent years there has been a debate about how platform operators - social networks, search engines, streaming services, AI tools - should deal with controversial content. Terms of use have been adapted, laws have been passed against unwanted content, debates have been held about freedom of expression and censorship - and algorithms have been developed that remove everything from feeds, timelines and apps that does not fit into the advertising customer-friendly network world that is being marketed. However, even completely harmless content is increasingly falling victim to the algorithm ...