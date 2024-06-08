Severe thunderstorms: Tyrol issues warning

With the warning level "Orange" - i.e. level 3 of 4 - thunderstorms, some of them severe, are expected to occur in parts of Tyrol from the afternoon and during the night to Sunday. GeoSphere Austria warns of this. "According to current forecasts, thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls are to be expected in particular in regions north of the Inn Valley and in the greater Wörgl-Kufstein-Fieberbrunn-Hochfilzen area. According to the weather models, thunderstorms are also likely in the other regions of Tyrol.