Warning level 3 of 4

Severe thunderstorms: Tyrol issues warning

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 13:00

GeoSphere Austria has issued a thunderstorm warning for Saturday and Sunday. Particularly in the regions north of the Inn Valley and the greater Wörgl-Kufstein-Fieberbrunn-Hochfilzen area, thunderstorms with heavy rain or squalls may occur. The state gives recommendations on the correct behavior.

With the warning level "Orange" - i.e. level 3 of 4 - thunderstorms, some of them severe, are expected to occur in parts of Tyrol from the afternoon and during the night to Sunday. GeoSphere Austria warns of this. "According to current forecasts, thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls are to be expected in particular in regions north of the Inn Valley and in the greater Wörgl-Kufstein-Fieberbrunn-Hochfilzen area. According to the weather models, thunderstorms are also likely in the other regions of Tyrol.

The thunderstorms could lead to local power outages, road closures or even delays and cancellations in public transport.

Elmar Rizzoli, Leiter des Tiroler Zentrums für Krisen- und Katastrophenmanagement

The danger of falling branches or falling trees in particular should not be underestimated. The risk of accidents also increases in road traffic, for example due to strong crosswinds or aquaplaning and poor visibility. "Therefore, keep a close eye on local weather developments and react accordingly," emphasizes Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Centre for Crisis and Disaster Management, who also explains "The thunderstorms may cause local power outages, road closures or even delays and cancellations in public transport."

The province of Tyrol issues behavioral advice:

  • Keep an eye on local weather developments and be aware of the risk of lightning, expect rapid developments and changes in the thunderstorm train path!
  • Secure movable outdoor objects (such as party tents, trampolines or garden furniture) in good time! Untension sunshades and retract awnings!
  • Plan for delays in road, rail and air traffic!
  • Close windows, doors and garage doors as well as skylights and skylight domes!
  • Expect temporary power cuts!
  • Seek shelter outdoors in good time!
  • Pay attention to thunderstorm and storm warnings at lakes!

Martin Oberbichler
