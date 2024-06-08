Infernal thunderstorm hit Kleinwalsertal

Storms, heavy rain and hail - all at the same time. The storm that raged in Kleinwalsertal on Friday evening was literally a natural phenomenon. But one with a devastating effect: several trees fell onto the roads, roofs were covered, cellars flooded and several parked vehicles were demolished by swirling branches. Traffic also came to a complete standstill in places: The Kleinwalsertal road (L201) was temporarily blocked due to a fallen tree, and a mudslide had also displaced by far the most important traffic link in the valley.