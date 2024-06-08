“Competition welds the fire departments together”

Time penalty for just one wrong hand movement

"We went a bit faster in training," puffed Jakob Lechner from the young Zell group, who were in action right at the start in front of the packed grandstand. Three penalty seconds were added to the time of 1:12.47. "One of us raised his hand too early for 'water march'," said Lechner, explaining one of the strict criteria. A relay race (eight men at 50 meters each) is part two of the competition to achieve bronze or silver.