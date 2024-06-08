3000 in the Zillertal
“Competition welds the fire departments together”
3000 firefighters are enthusiastically taking part in this weekend's regional fire department competition in Zell am Ziller. On Friday there were already heated duels, on Saturday the elite will fight for victory.
240 fire department groups from Tyrol, other federal states, South Tyrol and Bavaria have been feverishly awaiting this weekend for months. The provincial fire department competition in Zell am Ziller combines sweat-inducing duels with sociable conviviality.
Marching in and opening at the sports field
"This competition welds the individual groups together," beamed Jakob Unterladstätter, the regional fire brigade commander, on Friday afternoon after the impressive march-in with the Zell am Ziller band.
At the opening ceremony, "host" and mayor Robert Pramstrahler emphasized that the hot duels and the skills acquired also serve to protect the population.
Time penalty for just one wrong hand movement
"We went a bit faster in training," puffed Jakob Lechner from the young Zell group, who were in action right at the start in front of the packed grandstand. Three penalty seconds were added to the time of 1:12.47. "One of us raised his hand too early for 'water march'," said Lechner, explaining one of the strict criteria. A relay race (eight men at 50 meters each) is part two of the competition to achieve bronze or silver.
Things get even more intense on Saturday at the "Fire Cup"
The first Floriani boys (and girls!) will be competing in the competition on Saturday at 7.30 am in the sports arena. From 3 p.m., the best 16 groups from the previous year will duel it out in the "Fire Cup" - where spectators will undoubtedly be able to marvel at the elite.
The presentation of the prizes and an impressive march of the 3000 participants through Zell will round off the competition on Saturday at around 7 pm. Then it all kicks off in the marquee with "Volksbeat" and "Volxrock"! Krone readers will also be in the thick of it, as the main media partner we are giving away tickets for the social part.
