Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

3000 in the Zillertal

“Competition welds the fire departments together”

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 12:00

3000 firefighters are enthusiastically taking part in this weekend's regional fire department competition in Zell am Ziller. On Friday there were already heated duels, on Saturday the elite will fight for victory.

comment0 Kommentare

240 fire department groups from Tyrol, other federal states, South Tyrol and Bavaria have been feverishly awaiting this weekend for months. The provincial fire department competition in Zell am Ziller combines sweat-inducing duels with sociable conviviality.

Parade on the sports field at the start. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Parade on the sports field at the start.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Marching in and opening at the sports field
"This competition welds the individual groups together," beamed Jakob Unterladstätter, the regional fire brigade commander, on Friday afternoon after the impressive march-in with the Zell am Ziller band.

The hosts from Zell am Ziller were one of the first groups to line up. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The hosts from Zell am Ziller were one of the first groups to line up.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

At the opening ceremony, "host" and mayor Robert Pramstrahler emphasized that the hot duels and the skills acquired also serve to protect the population.

Zitat Icon

The skills acquired serve to protect the population

Gastgeber-Bürgermeister Robert Pramstrahler

"Water march!" - this duo successfully set up the suction line. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
"Water march!" - this duo successfully set up the suction line.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Time penalty for just one wrong hand movement
"We went a bit faster in training," puffed Jakob Lechner from the young Zell group, who were in action right at the start in front of the packed grandstand. Three penalty seconds were added to the time of 1:12.47. "One of us raised his hand too early for 'water march'," said Lechner, explaining one of the strict criteria. A relay race (eight men at 50 meters each) is part two of the competition to achieve bronze or silver.

The relay race really gets the pulse racing. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The relay race really gets the pulse racing.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Things get even more intense on Saturday at the "Fire Cup"
The first Floriani boys (and girls!) will be competing in the competition on Saturday at 7.30 am in the sports arena. From 3 p.m., the best 16 groups from the previous year will duel it out in the "Fire Cup" - where spectators will undoubtedly be able to marvel at the elite.

The presentation of the prizes and an impressive march of the 3000 participants through Zell will round off the competition on Saturday at around 7 pm. Then it all kicks off in the marquee with "Volksbeat" and "Volxrock"! Krone readers will also be in the thick of it, as the main media partner we are giving away tickets for the social part.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf