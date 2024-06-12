Initiative taken
Many part-time employees said “yes” to a top-up
How can the upcoming wave of retirements be managed? What can be done to close existing gaps in the workforce due to the labor shortage? Oberbank has taken the initiative and is also fishing among its own workforce. The focus: part-time employees.
Franz Gasselsberger has declared the topic of human resources a top priority in order to win the match in favor of Oberbank in times of demographic change and an increasingly competitive labor market. At the same time, the Bank's own part-time employees were also targeted.
700 employees addressed
At an event under the motto "Every hour counts", the bank asked around 700 employees whether they would like to increase their weekly working hours. With success.
We started to motivate employees to work two, four, six hours more per week and saw an incredible willingness almost overnight.
Franz Gasselsberger, Oberbank-Generaldirektor
Gasselsberger recently revealed: "Contrary to the widespread opinion that people don't want to work more, we have seen an incredible willingness almost overnight that many colleagues want to work more." As part of the initiative, employees were also made aware of the risks of part-time work - particularly with regard to poverty in old age.
Hours equivalent to 40 full-time employees were gained in this way. This step is accompanied by measures for employees: for example, Oberbank guarantees flexibility and more care leave if employees say "yes" to the increase. There is also a trial phase.
