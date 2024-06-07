Katzer's work
Five new players at Rapid – squad ready earlier than ever!
No moss, no gain - Markus Katzer proves the opposite! Rapid's sporting director has already landed five reinforcements ...
His latest coup: Bendeguz Bolla signed until 2027. The 24-year-old, a man for the right side (defense and wing), was most recently loaned from Wolverhampton to Servette Geneva. International experience, 16-time team player, played for Hungary at the EUROs
"He will make us even more versatile," Katzer had to do a lot of convincing. Because Bolla had many interested parties and is coming to Hütteldorf on a free transfer (!).
Rapids' third "free deal"
Rapids' third "free deal" after the French central defender Serge-Philippe Raux Yao, as the Austrian left-back Benjamin Böckle (most recently Preußen Münster) is also still awaiting the final announcement. All three are young, have potential and therefore also a "resale value" - this is a priority for Katzer in his "deals".
Manageable risk Which is why Rapid is also prepared to pay around 400,000 euros to Admira for Jakob Schöller. The 18-year-old has already passed the medical check.
Although Rapid has already exhausted the available, minimal transfer budget. For Louis Schaub (half a million euros) and Isak Jansson (250,000 euros), the green-whites also had to fork out money.
Club is taking a "risk", but it is manageable
Too much in total - but according to "Krone" information, Rapid was able to agree an installment payment with Schaub and Co. The club is therefore taking a "risk", but it is manageable, the only way to strengthen itself.
Two weeks before the start of preparations, the squad is in place - earlier than ever before in Hütteldorf. And they are prepared for the expected departure of Leo Querfeld after the EURO.
Only in the forward line could there be movement at Rapid in the summer transfer window: Druijf and Zimmermann, who were recently loaned out, still belong to Rapid - they are working on solutions. Only then could Katzer make a move for a new attacker.
