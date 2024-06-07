Why Kiteishvili said yes to Sturm again

While the 28-year-old playmaker, who now has a fixed transfer fee anchored in his contract, has been repeatedly thrown off track by injuries in recent seasons, he played a considerable part in winning the double in the spring. "Otar has had an exceptional season," said the sporting director, who was present at the premiere of the Sky documentary, as was David Affengruber. Who has not yet extended his contract and is likely to leave Sturm soon. "It's already taking too long, so we're also looking around for alternatives. David knows that and he understands it too."