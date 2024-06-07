Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Contract extended

Why Kiteishvili said yes to Sturm again

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 19:23

What the Georgian media were already whistling from the rooftops on Friday afternoon, Sturm made official before the premiere of the Sky documentary "Leuchtend Schwarz: Sturm und der Weg zum Double" at Schloßberg: Otar Kiteishvili extends his contract with the Blacks by two years plus option!

comment0 Kommentare

Actually, the fronts seemed to be hardened: Sturm had gone to the financial limit during the negotiations with Otar Kiteishvili in spring. The departure of the thinker and leader in midfield was actually considered a done deal. But Friday saw a surprising turnaround: The best player in the last Bundesliga extended his contract with the Blacks until 2026 plus an option! The cart had come to a standstill, but Sturm untied the Gordian knot to everyone's surprise. But how?

Zitat Icon

We tried to convince Otar with sporting arguments and thus make it palatable for him to stay. He can play Champions League football next season, which is a unique opportunity.

Sturms Sportchef Andreas Schicker

"We tried to convince Otar with sporting arguments and thus make it palatable for him to stay. He can play in the Champions League next season, that's a unique opportunity," emphasized sporting director Andreas Schicker, who drove his car to Geinberg in the Innviertel region on Thursday, where the Georgian national team is currently preparing for the EURO.

The contract with the playmaker, who has been with the club since 2018 and has played 185 games for Sturm so far, was finalized. "Both sides have taken another step towards each other," explained Schicker.

Otar Kiteishvili was named the best player of the Bundesliga season. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Otar Kiteishvili was named the best player of the Bundesliga season.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

While the 28-year-old playmaker, who now has a fixed transfer fee anchored in his contract, has been repeatedly thrown off track by injuries in recent seasons, he played a considerable part in winning the double in the spring. "Otar has had an exceptional season," said the sporting director, who was present at the premiere of the Sky documentary, as was David Affengruber. Who has not yet extended his contract and is likely to leave Sturm soon. "It's already taking too long, so we're also looking around for alternatives. David knows that and he understands it too."

It is unlikely that Christian Ilzer could also leave the club. Even though, according to the "Bild-Zeitung", he is said to be a coaching candidate at Bundesliga relegated side 1. FC Köln. Schicker: "Everything is quiet with Chris."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf