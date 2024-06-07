After the wolf kill
Hunter boss is “extremely proud”, animal rights activists angry
The wolf from Rauris is dead. Shot down by hunters on Friday night. For some this is a "relief", but for others it is a "breach of the law"
Hubert Stock grabbed his hat early on Friday morning and drove to Rauris. On site, the wolf commissioner took a close look at the carcass: "A perfect shot," he tells the "Krone" in a telephone conversation. "Now the farmers can drive their animals back to the mountain pastures with peace of mind."
23 sheep have been killed here in recent weeks - which is why the province issued a culling order. Less than 24 hours after it came into force, a hunter pulled the trigger. Stock does not want to reveal exactly where in the large Rauris Valley - because of anonymity. "We are 99 percent sure that it is the wolf." It is still a young wolf and the carcass will now be sent to Vienna for further examinations - for example for a DNA test.
Shooting regulations as a how-to for the future
Marlene Svazek, FPÖ leader and provincial deputy, praises the cooperation of the hunters: "Everyone has worked together to help and support the farmers. This is thanks to the commitment of the hunters." The ordinance she had just issued would automatically expire with the cull. She sees the current wolf cull as a model for the future. "We have found a suitable course of action. And the alpine summer has only just begun." The leader of the Salzburg hunters, State Hunting Master Max Mayr-Melnhof, is exuberant: "I am enormously proud of what the hunters have achieved. I know that the hunters made a great effort and I find it sensational how the task was fulfilled in the interests of the farmers."
The animal rights activists have a different view: "In our eyes, the regulations are only there to eradicate the wolf. The people in charge know this, as they no longer try to do this with official decisions, but with regulations where we cannot lodge a complaint."
The chairman of the Association Against Animal Factories speaks of "deliberate breach of the law" with regard to EU laws. In conclusion: "I hope that the rule of law will prevail for the animals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
