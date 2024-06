Schwärzler: Wildcard for ATP tournament in Kitzbühel

Schwärzler himself was delighted. "This is a childhood dream come true for me. I've been to Kitzbühel many times, the atmosphere is great. I hope that I can win a match there and the wild card is great motivation for the semi-finals in Paris," said the Vorarlberg native. Tournament director Alexander Antonitsch on the decision: "Joel has just won his first Challenger. That's why we want to give him the opportunity to play on the ATP Tour for the first time in Kitzbühel. He is a great promise for the future and is in the best hands with Jürgen Melzer," said the Carinthian.