"Process of mourning"

Toddler drowned in pool: Diversion for parents

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 11:45

One year after the terrible accident in which a one-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned, his parents have now had to stand trial in Carinthia. At the Feldkirchen district court, the two received a diversion. This means that they each have to pay 180 daily rates of four euros each (720 euros in total), plus the costs of the proceedings.

The hearing before Judge Irene Malle-de Cillia lasted just 15 minutes: "Let's make sure we get this over with as quickly as possible," she had already said to the parents, who had been accused of involuntary manslaughter, at the beginning.

They have both already received their life sentences.

The boy was left unattended for just five minutes - that was enough for the toddler to get through the open patio door to the unsecured pool and fall in. "You two have already received your life sentences. There is no need for the state to hit you again," explained the judge.

The accident had happened due to negligence, "as happens to us every day, but with such a terrible consequence that you now have to live with".

"Can only wish you all the best"
The diversion consisted of a fine of 180 daily rates of four euros each - due to the low income on the one hand and the care obligations on the other. In addition, there are 160 euros in flat-rate costs and 1368 euros for an expert witness. "I can only wish you all the best," the judge concluded the hearing. "Take your time for this process of mourning."

