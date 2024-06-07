European Championship qualifier over: Weißhaidinger in the final!

Strong hurdlers

Austria's hurdles sprinters did extremely well! Both Beate Strametz and Enzo Diessl reached the semi-finals on Saturday evening with ease. Strametz even made it into the round of the best 24 as the winner of her preliminary heat with 12.99 seconds. 20-year-old Diessl, who is making his first European Championship start in the "big ones", did not miss a beat either. He finished second in his heat in 13.56 seconds. Both hurdles aces, both from Styria by the way, were very satisfied with their start and want to go one better on Saturday. Who knows, maybe they will even make it to the final - even if it will be very tough?