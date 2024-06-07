Carinthian institution
50 years of cold indulgence: incense ice cream for the Pope
Senior boss Thomas Truppe and his exciting journey through time at the Stone Bridge: the Morle ice cream parlor turns 50. The whole family helps out. Chocolate topping as a special feature.
The Morle ice cream parlor is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, Friday, from 2 pm. Guests are invited. There's even free ice cream. "We are a family business and have been making our own ice cream since 1974. We want to put a smile on the faces of Carinthians with our creations," says senior boss Thomas Truppe. "We have 40 types of ice cream on offer at all times, and this year's special flavors are almond ice cream, crunch and redcurrant."
The store has grown from ten to 100 square meters. The ice cream parlor, where guests always queue, is located by the Stone Bridge, which has been a landmark of Klagenfurt since 1535. "Many people met here for their first date," says the commercial councillor, "young people would go for a walk along the Lend with an ice cream." Celebrities such as Udo Jürgens and Heinz Conrads were also guests. With 335 scoops in one cone, Mr. Kommerzialrat even made it into the Guinness Book of Records (see photo).
When it opened in 1974, his salon was still called Eismetropole. The professional spokesman for the ice cream makers has immortalized all the special features in a large book. "Tomato, mustard and truffle ice cream - with Morle?" There were fashion shows and theatrical performances. "I even made frankincense and pistachio ice cream - for Pope John Paul's visit in 1988. Tomato juice ice cream, mustard ice cream, elderflower, truffle and pomegranate ice cream are also produced." Always with a wafer-thin chocolate coating called "Morle".
"Ice cream makes you happy", says Morle advertising posters. Thomas Truppe Sr. has long since handed over the business to his son Tom (42). His wife Hermi, daughters Michaela and Yvonne and five employees help out in the ice cream parlor. "There are 400 ice cream stores in Austria, but only 15 ice cream makers in Carinthia," says the 74-year-old. Hermi knows: "Vanilla, lemon, strawberry and chocolate ice cream have been the best for decades." Morle ice cream has won numerous competitions. "We're open seven days a week. On average, every person in Klagenfurt has eaten three scoops of ice cream with us."
