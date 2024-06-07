50 years of cold indulgence: incense ice cream for the Pope

The store has grown from ten to 100 square meters. The ice cream parlor, where guests always queue, is located by the Stone Bridge, which has been a landmark of Klagenfurt since 1535. "Many people met here for their first date," says the commercial councillor, "young people would go for a walk along the Lend with an ice cream." Celebrities such as Udo Jürgens and Heinz Conrads were also guests. With 335 scoops in one cone, Mr. Kommerzialrat even made it into the Guinness Book of Records (see photo).