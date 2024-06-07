Ukrainians defy war: “Everyone will see the flag”

Destruction and suffering have diminished the importance of soccer for the Ukrainian population. "Unfortunately, soccer is no longer number one," said Rebrow. Until about 28 months ago, this was still the case. "Now we have to deal with other things," said the former Dynamo Kiev, Tottenham and West Ham striker. An end is not in sight any time soon. The Ukrainians see the European Championship as an opportunity to represent their country. And to provide "our defenders" with a welcome distraction, says Rebrov with a view to the Ukrainian defensive struggle.