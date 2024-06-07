Special protection
Ukrainians defy war: “Everyone will see the flag”
For Ukraine, competing at the European Championships is also a symbolic victory. "Everyone will see our flag. Ukraine is striving to join the European family. That's why it's important to be here with the best teams on the continent," said national team coach Serhiy Rebrov. At the tournament in Germany, Russia's war of aggression is a few hundred kilometers away as the crow flies for the Ukrainian players. But it still has an impact on the surrounding area.
Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, had announced that the Ukrainian team would be given special protection. The Eastern Europeans' European Championship quarters are located in the Hessian town of Taunusstein. Due to the heightened security situation and the focus on the sporting aspects, no joint activities are possible. Attempts are being made to make the guests' stay as pleasant as possible. But the professionals are not letting go of the war. "The hardest thing is reading the news about the situation back home in the morning," reported midfielder Taras Stepanenko before the test match against Germany (0:0) last Monday.
Destruction and suffering have diminished the importance of soccer for the Ukrainian population. "Unfortunately, soccer is no longer number one," said Rebrow. Until about 28 months ago, this was still the case. "Now we have to deal with other things," said the former Dynamo Kiev, Tottenham and West Ham striker. An end is not in sight any time soon. The Ukrainians see the European Championship as an opportunity to represent their country. And to provide "our defenders" with a welcome distraction, says Rebrov with a view to the Ukrainian defensive struggle.
In sporting terms, the "yellow and blue" (Shovto-blakytni) will face Belgium, Romania and Slovakia in the group stage - a second place and the associated safe passage to the knockout phase are feasible given the constellation. The tournament kicks off on June 17 against the Romanians.
The hopefuls
Hopes are pinned on Premier League stars Mychajlo Mudryk from Chelsea and Oleksandr Sinchenko from Arsenal. Girona striker Artem Dowbyk was top scorer in Spain, while winger Viktor Zygankov is also under contract with the surprise third-placed team. Ukraine have a strong keeper in Andriy Lunin from Champions League winners Real Madrid, while Anatoliy Trubin is also a regular in goal for Benfica Lisbon. Austrian Bundesliga defender Maksym Talowjerow from LASK made the squad. Former star player Andriy Yarmolenko (34), who now plays for Dynamo Kiev, is still in the squad.
It remains to be seen whether the players will be able to ignore the situation in their home country during the European Championship. This is the Ukrainians' first major tournament since the Russian invasion. Rebrow saw the 0-0 draw against Germany in Nuremberg as proof of his team's determination. "It is very important that the Ukrainians have seen how we fight on the soccer pitch." He said he was "grateful that the players conveyed the spirit of our nation".
