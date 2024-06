Club found: European Championship player to join Rapid?

Bolla's contract with Wanderers, for whom he has not played a game, runs until the summer of 2026. Servette are said to have an option to buy. The market value of the defender, who can also play on the wing, is two million euros. Rapid's funds are modest, however; according to information from Krone, the "transfer budget" is only a mid-six-figure sum. This would therefore again speak against a transfer to Vienna.