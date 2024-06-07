TV consumption back to pre-pandemic level

"TV's predicted crash did not materialize"

There has been little movement in the distribution of video content used in recent years. At 77%, TV is still clearly in the lead in the overall target group. "The crash of TV predicted by many has not actually happened," said AGTT Chairman Thomas Gruber. "The picture is one of a co-existence of TV content and online alternatives in which both sides could have found their place," said RTR Media Managing Director Wolfgang Struber.