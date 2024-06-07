Crisis-plagued Boeing “Starliner” docks with ISS

Planned alternative for the "Crew Dragon"

In May 2022, the Starliner, developed and built by US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, completed its first successful unmanned flight to the ISS, spending four days there - an important test for the spacecraft. In future, it will transport astronauts to the ISS as an alternative to SpaceX's Crew Dragon space capsule. However, due to a number of problems, the project is far behind schedule, while the Crew Dragon has been regularly transporting astronauts to the ISS for several years.