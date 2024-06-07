After a bumpy journey
Crisis-plagued Boeing “Starliner” docks with ISS
The Boeing "Starliner" carrying two NASA astronauts has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) - but once again struggled with numerous technical problems on the way there. Two new helium leaks were discovered on the spacecraft.
The crisis-ridden "Starliner" was only able to dock with the ISS on the second attempt on Thursday after problems with the engines, as live images from the US space agency NASA showed. When it finally worked, astronauts Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams were greeted joyfully by the ISS crew. They are due to stay on board the space station for around a week.
Leaks are being monitored
A helium leak had already been discovered before the launch, but NASA did not believe it posed any danger to the flight. All three leaks are now being monitored, valves have been closed and the spacecraft remains stable, NASA said.
The "Starliner" - a partially reusable spacecraft consisting of a capsule around three meters high for the crew and a service module and, unlike the "Crew Dragon", does not land on water but on Earth - set off on a manned test flight for the first time on Wednesday after years of delays. US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke of an "important milestone for manned space flight". The test flight had previously been postponed several times due to various technical problems with the spacecraft and rocket.
Planned alternative for the "Crew Dragon"
In May 2022, the Starliner, developed and built by US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, completed its first successful unmanned flight to the ISS, spending four days there - an important test for the spacecraft. In future, it will transport astronauts to the ISS as an alternative to SpaceX's Crew Dragon space capsule. However, due to a number of problems, the project is far behind schedule, while the Crew Dragon has been regularly transporting astronauts to the ISS for several years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.