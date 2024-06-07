Consequences demanded
Report about change drives Sainz up the wall
Sharp criticism from Carlos Sainz! A report from a Spanish media outlet has the normally laid-back Ferrari driver up in arms. According to the website "The Objective", the Spaniard is about to switch to Williams. But Sainz can only laugh about it.
"He has already signed. Carlos Sainz already has a car for the 2025 season - and he has already signed his contract," reads the article on the Spanish portal. According to this, it is said to be Williams or Sauber-Audi. "But everything points to it being the Williams team."
A report that is making waves in the Formula 1 circus. "I read that too and when I read something like that, I have to laugh. Three months ago I had supposedly signed with Mercedes. Then with Red Bull. But none of that happened. Now they write that I've signed with Williams. I find that funny," Sainz smiles at the story. But then the Ferrari man finds clear words: "It worries me that people get away with writing something like that without being able to back it up." With anger in his stomach, the 29-year-old demands consequences.
"A fewoptions"
Sainz assures us that a decision has not yet been made. He talks about a "few options". He is currently in his last Formula 1 season with Ferrari before Lewis Hamilton takes over his cockpit at the start of the 2025 season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.