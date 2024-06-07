Vorteilswelt
Consequences demanded

Report about change drives Sainz up the wall

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 06:34

Sharp criticism from Carlos Sainz! A report from a Spanish media outlet has the normally laid-back Ferrari driver up in arms. According to the website "The Objective", the Spaniard is about to switch to Williams. But Sainz can only laugh about it.

comment0 Kommentare

"He has already signed. Carlos Sainz already has a car for the 2025 season - and he has already signed his contract," reads the article on the Spanish portal. According to this, it is said to be Williams or Sauber-Audi. "But everything points to it being the Williams team."

Carlos Sainz (Bild: AP/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Carlos Sainz
(Bild: AP/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A report that is making waves in the Formula 1 circus. "I read that too and when I read something like that, I have to laugh. Three months ago I had supposedly signed with Mercedes. Then with Red Bull. But none of that happened. Now they write that I've signed with Williams. I find that funny," Sainz smiles at the story. But then the Ferrari man finds clear words: "It worries me that people get away with writing something like that without being able to back it up." With anger in his stomach, the 29-year-old demands consequences.

"A fewoptions"
Sainz assures us that a decision has not yet been made. He talks about a "few options". He is currently in his last Formula 1 season with Ferrari before Lewis Hamilton takes over his cockpit at the start of the 2025 season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

