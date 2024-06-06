Last acquittal
The market office case now disappears into thin air
Bouquets of roses, vegetables and fruit were allegedly accepted from vendors by a Viennese market attendant. At least that's what stallholders claim during the coronavirus pandemic. "To get one over on us", the defendant is certain in court. After an hour's hearing, there is nothing left of the whole affair with the market office.
"It's all a concerted story," a 62-year-old former market supervisor defends himself in Vienna's regional court. He is accused by the public prosecutor's office of regularly demanding fruit, vegetables and bouquets of roses from stallholders, otherwise there would be problems with the city council.
Allegations "to get one over on us"
The final aspect of a major case against the market authority - brought by stallholders during the pandemic, for whom it was not an easy time: "There were space restrictions during coronavirus," explains defense lawyer Hubert Mayrhofer. A new draw had to be made every day. If you weren't drawn, the stallholders could go home with their goods. Four witnesses reported on the bad atmosphere and the suspicions that gradually spread.
"All sorts of things were then claimed, which of course weren't true," recalls the accused Viennese market attendant - "To get one over on us." At the police station, he was heavily incriminated by a mother-daughter team - a rose seller and a vegetable seller. They were of the opinion that they would get into trouble with the magistrate if they didn't give him any goods. They had given him free bouquets of roses and food every week.
Rowed back in the witness box
In front of the judge, however, they both qualified this statement. "If he wanted a kilo of strawberries from me, I was happy to do it," one of the fruit dealers testified. The prosecutor then asked the 70-year-old rose seller very specifically: "Did you give him flowers so that you wouldn't get into trouble with the market authority?" - "No."
The obvious happens: The 62-year-old pensioner is not legally acquitted of the charge of accepting benefits to influence.
Investigations against the market office completely closed
In the end, there is nothing left of the affair surrounding the market office. It was set in motion by the chairman and founder of the "Wiener Marktverein". Since June 2023, various employees of MA 59 have been under investigation for abuse of office, bribery and accepting benefits to influence others. For example, manipulated lottery decisions were suspected, mentioned defense lawyer Hubert Mayrhofer in the trial against his client - everything was ultimately dropped.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
