The market office case now disappears into thin air

"All sorts of things were then claimed, which of course weren't true," recalls the accused Viennese market attendant - "To get one over on us." At the police station, he was heavily incriminated by a mother-daughter team - a rose seller and a vegetable seller. They were of the opinion that they would get into trouble with the magistrate if they didn't give him any goods. They had given him free bouquets of roses and food every week.