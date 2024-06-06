Vorteilswelt
"Kneeling before Islam":

School math test in Linz canceled due to Ramadan

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 18:00

After a "Krone" report on Bible censorship, the next school uproar: In an elementary school in Linz, a math test was postponed because of the fasting month of Ramadan.

As a reminder: in a Viennese grammar school, reading from the Bible was recently banned out of consideration for non-Christian classmates.

"Muslim holiday"
More parents have now contacted the "Krone". A mother from an elementary school in Linz reports: "It was only in April that a math test was postponed at short notice because of Ramadan (see below). The reason: it was a "Muslim holiday".

(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

"Permanent genuflection to Islam"
This was annoying, but was grudgingly accepted. The recently announced visit to the mosque (see facsimile below) was the straw that broke the camel's back. The mother: "If I'm going to visit places of worship, then please visit them all."

(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

Eid instead of Easter
And a mother of a first-grader from the same elementary school adds: "No film about the Christian festival was shown at Easter. In Ramadan, however, a documentary about Eid was on the program in science class. It's a permanent genuflection to Islam."

Zitat Icon

No movie about the Christian festival was shown at Easter. In Ramadan, however, a documentary about Eid was on the program in science lessons. It is a permanent genuflection to Islam.

Eine Mutter eines Schülers zur „Krone“

Turkish dances also cause a stir
There was also a stir at a polytechnic school in Linz. Pupils there are said to have been "forced" to perform Turkish dances. In fact, Turkish dances were performed - as well as Bosnian, Albanian, Indian and Austrian dances. The principal confirmed this to the "Krone" newspaper.

A cultural day was recently held on the initiative of the headmistress: "Nobody had to actively take part in a performance." However, some pupils may not have been quite so aware of the apparently non-existent risk of a lower grade.

Incidentally, the elementary school did not respond to the "Krone" inquiry.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
