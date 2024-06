Altstadtlauf dummy article

Franz Kropik also took part - the six-time European champion and seven-time world champion in the masters class completed the 2.5-kilometer course. Professional walkers like Kropik reach speeds of up to 11 km/h, making them much faster than the slower runners. By way of comparison: normally you march along at around five kilometers per hour. A total of 20 elite walkers plowed through Klagenfurt's old town at a rapid pace on Thursday evening.