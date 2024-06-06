Leogang prepared for a mountain bike spectacle

Either way, the bike park in Leogang will be bursting at the seams again this year. Advance sales have been very good, with around 20,000 fans expected this weekend. Pointner: "The strongest day will be Sunday. The downhill finals promise lots of action and excitement." But visitors will also be offered a supporting program on the other days. Tomorrow afternoon, for example, ski superstar Marco Schwarz and local mountain bike heroine Vali Höll will be holding an autograph session.