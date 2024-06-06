World Cup is a guest
Leogang prepared for a mountain bike spectacle
The Salzburg Pinzgau region will once again host the Mountain Bike World Cup this weekend. Downhill queen Valentina Höll and co. will put on a great show in Leogang. Organizer Marco Pointner is expecting around 20,000 spectators and has two wishes for the coming days.
The mountain bike world is looking to Pinzgau this weekend, where the World Cup is once again making a guest appearance. And one thing is already certain: Leogang is ready for a top-class cycling spectacle. "The preparations have gone exactly according to plan, my team has really done a perfect job," says organizer Marco Pointner, looking forward to the next three days with excitement.
This year, there will be competitions in the downhill, enduro and e-enduro disciplines. The popular Cross County event is not on the program this time. "We hope that we will be able to hold a cross-country race again next year," says Pointner.
Either way, the bike park in Leogang will be bursting at the seams again this year. Advance sales have been very good, with around 20,000 fans expected this weekend. Pointner: "The strongest day will be Sunday. The downhill finals promise lots of action and excitement." But visitors will also be offered a supporting program on the other days. Tomorrow afternoon, for example, ski superstar Marco Schwarz and local mountain bike heroine Vali Höll will be holding an autograph session.
The enthusiasm and anticipation for the event is definitely huge among the locals. However, Pointner would not say that the booming cycling sport in Leogang has now even overtaken skiing. But: "Last year, we had slightly more overnight stays in summer than in winter. "
Little sleep for the boss
The event boss will hardly get any sleep over the next few days, stressful days await him. His two biggest wishes for the weekend? "Two home wins and good weather."
Program highlights at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang: Friday: Enduro start (9.30 am). - Saturday: E-Enduro start (8.30), women's downhill semi-final (15), men's (15.30), autograph session with Höll, Schwarz (16.45). - Sunday: Downhill final women (14.15), men (15).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
