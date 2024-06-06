“I’ll be alert, I’m ready for anything”

Fairer for the athletes without a time rule

"But," says Pallitsch, "the tactical options have been restricted, it's fairer now." This is because the fastest six runners from the two preliminary heats "simply" go through, the time rule no longer exists. "So it doesn't matter whether you're in the first or second heat. Now we have to wait and see who I will be in the heat with. You can never rule out the unexpected. The important thing is to be alert - I'm prepared for anything." The 34-year-old, who recently missed out on direct qualification for the Olympics by a hair's breadth, has his sights set on reaching the final of the best 12.