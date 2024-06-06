EM with Pallitsch
“I’ll be alert, I’m ready for anything”
Running ace Raphael Pallitsch is also preparing meticulously in the last few days before his appearance at the European Athletics Championships in Rome on Monday. The Oggau native will not be traveling to Italy until Saturday morning: "That's relatively tight, but better for me."
Pallitsch simply has and had the best opportunities for training, regeneration and therapy in his home country in the last few days before his start in the preliminary round of the European Championships in Italy. On site, the conditions are usually more difficult to assess and there are also few opportunities to be in the shade around the stadium.
"It just so happened that I'm on the same plane as my dad," says the 1500-meter ace, who will be supported by family and friends on site. On Saturday and Sunday, he will be looking around the stadium and the surrounding area. The closer the event gets, the more precise the tactical preparations will be.
Fairer for the athletes without a time rule
"But," says Pallitsch, "the tactical options have been restricted, it's fairer now." This is because the fastest six runners from the two preliminary heats "simply" go through, the time rule no longer exists. "So it doesn't matter whether you're in the first or second heat. Now we have to wait and see who I will be in the heat with. You can never rule out the unexpected. The important thing is to be alert - I'm prepared for anything." The 34-year-old, who recently missed out on direct qualification for the Olympics by a hair's breadth, has his sights set on reaching the final of the best 12.
