Cultural highlight in Lower Austria
Win tickets for the classic “Swan Lake”
Summer not only brings sunshine and warm evenings, but also cultural highlights. The Summer Theatre Park Festival in St. Pölten offers a varied program ranging from ballet to operetta. The "Krone" is giving away 25 x 2 tickets for the ballet classic "Swan Lake" with a meet & greet and a glass of sparkling wine!
The Summer Theatre Park Festival in St. Pölten opens its doors from 28 June to 14 July and offers a varied program. The festival begins with the famous ballet "Swan Lake" by Tchaikovsky, which will enchant the audience in a new interpretation by choreographer Peter Breuer. The story of Prince Siegfried and the enchanted Odette, who has to walk through life as a swan, captivates young and old alike. The performances take place on June 29, July 5 and 6 and July 12 and 13.
Cultural enjoyment under the stars
In addition to "Swan Lake", visitors can look forward to a request concert with Wolfgang Gratschmaier on June 30. Here, the audience has the opportunity to actively participate in the program and wish for their favourite pieces. Another highlight is the summer night gala with opera diva Natalia Ushakova on July 14, which will take place in the open air and will be hosted by Kai Uwe Garrels.
Win and enjoy
For all culture enthusiasts, the "Krone" is giving away a total of 25 x 2 tickets for "Swan Lake" in the 1st category. The winners will have the opportunity to enjoy the ballet classic on one of the five dates of their choice and will also receive a meet & greet and a glass of sparkling wine. Take your chance and experience an unforgettable evening in the enchanting open-air ambience of the Summer Theater Park! The closing date for entries is June 16.
