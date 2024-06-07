In Graz
Pupils testing their courage: security guards intervene
Parents are presented with an unusual sight in front of a secondary school in the Mur metropolis: a patrol from the Graz police station is on guard duty on the street twice a day. Why this step? We asked the management.
In the early hours of the morning and at lunchtime, when the school bells have already rung to signal the end of lessons: These are the peak times when hundreds of pupils crowd the streets around Graz Sports Middle School and the neighboring St. Peter Middle School. Of course, it's not unusual for there to be jostling and scuffles between the youngsters.
Recently, however, even the police have been marching in front of St. Peter's secondary school - in the morning and after school. Why is the two-person patrol regularly deployed here? We asked the management of the secondary sports school.
Pupils "haxel" other children in front of passing cars
There have always been incidents, some of them dangerous, principal Michael Habjanic confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. These included tests of courage by boys who ran across the road just in front of incoming buses. "Unfortunately, the deliberate 'haxing' of other children at the side of the road also happened time and again," reports the principal with concern.
Because pupils were putting other people's lives in danger, Habjanic raised the alarm and - together with his colleague from St. Peter's secondary school - described the problem to the city of Graz. Mayor Elke Kahr finally ordered the police to Brucknerstraße. "Since then, not a single incident has been reported to me," says the principal, pleased with the effective step.
