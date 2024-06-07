Vorteilswelt
Tradition refreshed

A good drop of Wagram from ancient vineyards

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 16:00

Wine has been grown on the Wagram for at least 850 years: Young winemaker Thomas Stopfer, who creates the cuvée of old cellar tradition and modern wine marketing, presses his wines on this historic soil.

comment0 Kommentare

Thomas Stopfer has found his oenological home in the middle of the idyllic landscape of the Wagram - in the heart of Lower Austria. "I can build on the experience and winemaking knowledge of my ancestors," assures the young winemaker from Ruppersthal near Großweikersdorf.

A sense of tradition and closeness to nature
His touching credo between vineyard, barrel and cellar: "Viticulture has been anchored in our family for generations. Nevertheless, working with the grapes means more than just good old tradition; it combines my love and connection to nature with the joy of enjoyment!"

Artistic labels with added value for winegrowers and their customers. (Bild: Imre Antal)
Artistic labels with added value for winegrowers and their customers.
(Bild: Imre Antal)

With the introduction of a new, artistically appealing label line - from the circle (for the lighter but high-quality entry-level wines) to the caro, which stands for the loess, to the pyramid (the full-bodied top of the range) - Thomas and his Daniela have definitely created a unique selling point.

"Wagram wine of origin"
A meaningful regional designation that has also been adopted by the other top winegrowers in the region: "Herkunftswein Wagram"! All the wines bottled here are dry quality wines and have no hint of wood. The advertising slogan is also original: "Where Grüner Veltliner sees red." Consequently, in addition to the typical white wines, Thomas also produces Zweigelt Classic and Gelber Muskateller. Our tip: taste and enjoy glass after glass.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

