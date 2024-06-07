A good drop of Wagram from ancient vineyards

"Wagram wine of origin"

A meaningful regional designation that has also been adopted by the other top winegrowers in the region: "Herkunftswein Wagram"! All the wines bottled here are dry quality wines and have no hint of wood. The advertising slogan is also original: "Where Grüner Veltliner sees red." Consequently, in addition to the typical white wines, Thomas also produces Zweigelt Classic and Gelber Muskateller. Our tip: taste and enjoy glass after glass.