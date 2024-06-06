Completed by daughter
Lisa Marie Presley’s memoirs published posthumously
The autobiography of US singer Lisa Marie Presley is being published posthumously. "Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of American music legend Elvis and who grew up in Graceland, tells her life story for the first time", Penguin Publishing announced on Thursday. Presley died in 2023 at the age of 54.
"From Here to the Great Unknown - Von hier ins Ungewisse. Memories" is due to be published worldwide by Penguin Random House on October 15. The memoirs were written in collaboration with Presley's daughter Riley Keough.
Daughter completed the book
"At the end of 2022, Lisa Marie Presley asked her daughter Riley Keough to help her complete her long-awaited memoirs," says the publisher. "Just one month later, Lisa Marie passed away unexpectedly - and was unable to complete the story she wanted to tell in her own words." Keough completed the book with the help of tape recordings made by her mother while she was working on her book.
Grief never left her
She listened to the stories Presley told on the recordings: "How she used to crash golf carts at Graceland as a child, how she felt her father's boundless love and how they retreated from the world on the second floor of the mansion. About how she had to be dragged screaming from the bathroom where she had found her father's lifeless body. About her life in Los Angeles with her mother, the many schools she flew from again and again when there was trouble. About her unique, lifelong relationship with Riley's father Danny Keough and about her marriage to Michael Jackson. About what it means to be a mother. About strong dependency. About the grief that never left her."
"Few people knew my mother for who she really was, not just as Elvis' daughter," the publisher quoted 35-year-old Riley Keough as saying. "I was fortunate enough to have that opportunity, and to be involved in the publication of her autobiography is a great privilege."
