Referendum on the stadium? Kahr “very surprised”

"Typical of this city government! Once again they want to shift responsibility." Or: "Next we'll be voting on whether Graz needs an opera house." For the critics, the latest twist in the Graz stadium case was a feast for the eyes. According to a report in the Kleine Zeitung, the population is now to decide whether the provincial capital should get a new stadium. And this is the intention of Mayor Elke Kahr. Even the date for this has already been set - after the feasibility studies (one for an expansion in Liebenau, one for the new building in Puntigam) have been completed next year.