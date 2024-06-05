Hans-Peter Martin: Appeal to the 500,000

And then, of course, there is the climate issue. We are now on the "Titanic". The task now is to make as many lifeboats as possible safe for survival. What is the FPÖ's contribution here - apart from denial and cynicism? Anyone who flirts with the FPÖ in this situation is blind. Parties like the FPÖ are leading Austria and Europe to ruin. Where they are in power, they are restricting democracy. Only the dumbest calves choose their own butchers. This should not apply to Austria. And that is why I am now making an appeal to my half a million voters from 2009. Reach out to those who, in their disappointment, are leaning to the far right. Let us argue! Even up to the National Council elections. The big crash can be prevented.