Explosive vote

Will the Premier League abolish VAR again?

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 19:45

The Premier League soccer clubs want to debate video evidence at their general meeting on Thursday! Wolverhampton had called for the abolition of VAR and want to put it to a vote at the meeting in Harrogate near Leeds.

comment0 Kommentare

Wolves criticize the video assistant referee for having a negative impact and harming soccer and the Premier League brand. The price "for a small increase in accuracy" is "contrary to the spirit of the game".

For the controversial system to be abolished, however, 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs would have to agree to the move. According to reports in the British media, however, there is hardly any support for the proposal from Wolverhampton.

VAR used since the 2019/20 season
The Premier League authorities also want to dissuade Wolverhampton from their plan, so it is questionable whether a vote will even take place. It is therefore unlikely that VAR will be abolished in the English top flight.

Video evidence has been used in the Premier League since the 2019/20 season and has been repeatedly criticized. Surveys among soccer fans show a strong rejection of the video assistant referee, even in the event that the technology could be improved.

One point of criticism is delays in the game. The Premier League has announced that it will introduce new technology from the fall that will partially automate and speed up the process.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

