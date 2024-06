At around 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, a 77-year-old motorcyclist from Austria lost control of his motorcycle on the Defereggenstraße near St. Jakob in Defereggen in a right-hand bend and crashed.

No third-party fault ascertainable

The motorcycle went over the side of the road and came to rest in the ditch. After first aid, the seriously injured motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the district hospital in Lienz. There was considerable material damage to the motorcycle. No third-party fault could be determined.