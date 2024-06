Before the EU elections: how well we are doing in Austria

Inflation still refuses to fall as desired and remains at 3.3 percent. In addition, the European Commission is forecasting an expected increase in economic output of 0.3 percent for Austria this year. Only 0.3 percent! Like Germany, Austria is therefore one of the laggards in the eurozone. One reason for this is the persistently weak order situation in the industrial and construction sectors. Things are also looking better across Europe than in the Alpine republic: China expects growth of 4.6 percent, the USA around three percent. In India, real gross domestic product even grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of 2024. Nevertheless, Austrians are in the wrong position to complain loudly.