Merciless disease
Colon cancer! Volleyball player dies at just 32 years old
"In loving memory of Janisa. We will never forget your beautiful smile. May your last jump be the highest. Rest in peace" - family, friends and the volleyball scene mourn the loss of former professional volleyball player Janisa Johnson! The US-American succumbed to colon cancer a few days ago, she was only 32 years old ...
Johnson, who played as an outside hitter in the Philippines, Germany, Poland and France during her active career, had battled the insidious cancer for just over three years. Now she has lost the most important battle of her life ...
"The chemo took a lot out of me!"
Yet she had lost neither courage nor hope; one year after the bitter diagnosis, she let her followers know on Instagram: "Chemo took a lot out of me, but it will never take away my fighting spirit. Twelve sessions behind me and I'm still going strong."
And indeed, a miracle seemed within reach when Johnson was able to make her comeback in March 2023, returning to the pitch for Spanish club CD Heidelberg in Gran Canaria.
But the hope was deceptive, the illness proved to be stronger ...
Johnson's relatives have now made the news of her death public on the athlete's Instagram profile - with the words at the top of this text ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
