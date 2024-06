Safety Olympics: VS Tainach in the national final

Schoolchildren are made fit

The aim of the project, which is carried out annually in partnership with the Carinthian Directorate of Education and AUVA, is to make children in the fourth grade of primary school fit for the safest possible everyday life. "The aim of our Children's Safety Olympics is to teach young children how to protect themselves and others from danger in the long term. They also learn in a fun and playful way how to take the right steps in an emergency in order to help effectively and save lives," explains Civil Defense President Rudolf Schober.