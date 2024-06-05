Hotel until 2026
Breitenbrunn now has a “new beach”
After 20 months of construction, Esterhazy officially opened the new lido yesterday. A hotel is due to be added in 2026.
Esterhazy took over the lido from the municipality in 2019. The renovation work focused on renewing the sailing and bathing facilities as well as upgrading the gastronomy. There is now the "Libelle" restaurant, a beach bar and a grocery store offering regional products.
The new seaside resort should be open all year round and not just attract guests in summer. "This unique place has a 365-day appeal," says CEO Matthias Grün with conviction.
Esterhazy celebrates its 30th anniversary as a foundation in 2024. "In this context, it is a particular pleasure for us to open the marina building this year and thus create another important tourist landmark in the region," says Grün.
Hand in hand with nature conservation
Even if the implementation of the project was not entirely without controversy at the beginning - the yacht club had to vacate the site due to the conversion - the result delighted everyone present yesterday. Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf emphasized that this project proves that nature conservation and further development can go hand in hand. After all, the seaside resort is also located in a UNESCO World Heritage Site. "The cooperation between nature conservation and business has been more than successful here," said Eisenkopf. This was also mentioned positively in the latest UNESCO report. A hotel is due to be added in 2026. The total investment amounts to 53 million euros.
