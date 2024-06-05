Breitenbrunn now has a “new beach”

Hand in hand with nature conservation

Even if the implementation of the project was not entirely without controversy at the beginning - the yacht club had to vacate the site due to the conversion - the result delighted everyone present yesterday. Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf emphasized that this project proves that nature conservation and further development can go hand in hand. After all, the seaside resort is also located in a UNESCO World Heritage Site. "The cooperation between nature conservation and business has been more than successful here," said Eisenkopf. This was also mentioned positively in the latest UNESCO report. A hotel is due to be added in 2026. The total investment amounts to 53 million euros.