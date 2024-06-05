“Good second place” not enough for SPÖ leader in EU election

Courting Green voters

Babler put his heart and soul into wooing Green voters. He criticized the federal government for blocking the EU renaturation law. The SPÖ is not only demanding approval, but also a national action plan. "We must do everything we can to stop the impending tipping points." Although it is repeatedly asserted how important climate protection is, what this means in concrete terms falls by the wayside. We see the "dramatic images", such as "glaciers melting faster and faster", droughts and floods.