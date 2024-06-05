Babler sets the bar high
“Good second place” not enough for SPÖ leader in EU election
On Wednesday, Andreas Babler once again stirred the drum for the SPÖ in the final spurt of the EU election campaign. Together with top candidate Andreas Schieder and list runner-up Evelyn Regner, the party leader particularly emphasized the red competence in climate protection. Babler emphasized that coming a "good second" was not enough for him.
He had run to win elections, Babler said with a view to the upcoming National Council elections in the fall. To ensure that this also works in the EU elections, the SPÖ has "the best program, the best offer" and "concentrated competence", emphasized the SPÖ leader.
Schieder a "political animal" for Babler
He described Schieder as a "political animal" who can systematically grasp "where the big levers lie". And Regner not only has "great expertise", but has also delivered what she promised in the last period.
Courting Green voters
Babler put his heart and soul into wooing Green voters. He criticized the federal government for blocking the EU renaturation law. The SPÖ is not only demanding approval, but also a national action plan. "We must do everything we can to stop the impending tipping points." Although it is repeatedly asserted how important climate protection is, what this means in concrete terms falls by the wayside. We see the "dramatic images", such as "glaciers melting faster and faster", droughts and floods.
In addition to renaturation measures, the SPÖ is also calling for a biodiversity billion. The government has obviously failed in this respect, Babler reminded the audience, citing the still pending climate protection law.
SPÖ leader fears "gloomy future" for Europe
In addition, the SPÖ leader once again invoked the impending "decision on direction" and the threat of a "bleak future" in a "Europe of division and isolation". Instead, the SPÖ would prefer to outline a positive vision for the future and focus on the issue of justice. Concrete proposals on tax justice are needed.
But there are also many other issues, such as mobility and industrial policy. However, he does not believe in an asylum cap. That would be "headline politics"; what is needed is a good distribution of refugees in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
