Trustworthy advice in your pharmacy

Honesty is essential for correct advice at the tare. It always plays a role in the effect of medicines which other medicines are being taken or which side effects could occur more frequently due to the individual physical constitution. Only if the pharmacist knows "everything" can customers take their medication successfully and with as few undesirable side effects as possible. Conversely, those affected are of course always welcome in pharmacies if there are any uncertainties or uncertainties about taking their medication - it's about their own health, there are no "stupid" questions. After all, not everyone is always aware that certain foods are incompatible with certain medications.