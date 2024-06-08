The health magazine
Trustworthy advice in your pharmacy
Information leaflet, doctor or pharmacist provide information about effects and undesirable effects! There's hardly anyone who hasn't heard this phrase. Because regardless of whether it's available on prescription or over the counter, almost every medicine has side effects and interactions. No effect without side effects. This is precisely why personal and professional advice in the pharmacy is an indispensable prerequisite for medicines. More than 7,000 pharmacists are available around the clock in more than 1,450 pharmacies throughout Austria.
A visit to the pharmacy ensures that your medication works optimally and is as compatible as possible with all other medicines.
6,000 different medicines in stock
And the experts' knowledge is impressive: On average, 6,000 different medicines are stored in a pharmacy to ensure rapid help for those affected. However, for these medicines to work, customers must follow certain rules. On the one hand, these rules relate to taking the medication correctly and regularly and, on the other, to being aware of possible side effects and interactions of these medications.
There are no "stupid" questions
Honesty is essential for correct advice at the tare. It always plays a role in the effect of medicines which other medicines are being taken or which side effects could occur more frequently due to the individual physical constitution. Only if the pharmacist knows "everything" can customers take their medication successfully and with as few undesirable side effects as possible. Conversely, those affected are of course always welcome in pharmacies if there are any uncertainties or uncertainties about taking their medication - it's about their own health, there are no "stupid" questions. After all, not everyone is always aware that certain foods are incompatible with certain medications.
Successful medication therapy not only helps those affected, but also the entire healthcare system. According to studies, up to 20 percent of all hospital stays are due to medication not being taken or being taken incorrectly. If you seek personal advice in the pharmacy and then stick to it, you can sometimes save yourself a trip to hospital and the costs incurred by the general public.
Therefore: If you have any questions about taking your medication - your local pharmacy will help you quickly and reliably!
