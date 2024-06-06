Take part now
Win tech gadgets for Father’s Day!
Father's Day is just around the corner and there are great prizes to be won! We're giving away 2x Google Nest Hub and 5x Google Nest Mini. These smart gadgets take your home to the next level and make everyday life a little easier.
In an increasingly digital world, smart home gadgets play a central role. They make everyday life easier, increase convenience and offer additional security. One of the pioneers of smart home & technology gadgets is tink, which, in addition to smart household appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, is also home to the latest smart technology widgets from Google.
Your home, smarter than ever: the Google Nest Hub
The Google Nest Hub is the hub for your smart home. It allows you to keep an eye on all your connected devices in one central location and control them easily with a tap or voice command. Thanks to an additional microphone, the Nest Hub hears you well even when things get noisy in your home. Whether you're watching your favorite series on Netflix or Disney+ or streaming your favorite music via YouTube Music, Spotify or Apple Music - with 50 percent more bass, the experience is even more intense. You can always see what's playing on the display and can change the song or adjust the volume with a tap. Just say: "Hey Google" - and off you go.
Innovative sleep analysis
A special highlight is the sleep analysis. With the built-in sleep sensor, the Nest Hub analyzes your movements and breathing without a camera. This allows you to better understand what is affecting your sleep and receive personalized suggestions for improvement. The housing of the Nest Hub is also made from over 50 percent recycled materials, helping to protect the environment.
The Google Assistant is your personal helper in everyday life. Whether you're looking for cooking inspiration or want to know what the weather will be like tomorrow - just say "Hey Google" and you'll get the right answers. The Nest Hub organizes your day and reliably reminds you of important appointments, including the weather forecast. By the way: The Nest Hub is a true family companion and organizes everyday life for up to six people. It can also be used as a digital photo frame to show your best experiences and memories in razor-sharp detail on its 7-inch screen.
The compact all-rounder: Google Nest Mini
The Google Nest Mini is your personal assistant in everyday life. With access to the world's largest database, it answers all your questions, reminds you of appointments, reads out your messages and looks up the weather forecast on request. Despite its compact size, the Nest Mini is a powerful control center for your smart home. The Google Assistant is compatible with a wide range of smart devices, which you can easily link via the associated app and control in future using the voice assistant.
Music and entertainment in compact form
The Nest Mini is more than just a voice assistant. Via Wi-Fi, you have access to numerous streaming services such as Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music and TuneIn. The small, powerful speaker offers clear, rich sound with more bass. With three smart speakers, you can even listen to your music in stereo quality.
Control your TV
You can also use the Google Nest Mini to control your Chromecast and stream Netflix series or YouTube videos to your TV using voice commands. The smart speakers can be controlled by voice command or via the invisible touch surface. A built-in wall bracket enables space-saving installation
Take part now and win
Together with smart home pioneer tink, the "Krone" is giving away 3 smart home gadgets for your own home. Each of these packages includes a Google Nest Mini and a Nest Hub as the control center for your future smart home. Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you'll be one of the lucky winners
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" digital newsletter and double your chance of winning. The closing date for entries is June 10, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
