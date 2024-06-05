Greens number 2 to ÖVP: “Populism contrary to the facts”

"So obviously not forward-looking"

The ÖVP is "working hard to alienate its own voter base with a policy that is so obviously not forward-looking". When it comes to renaturation, the ÖVP itself obviously knows that this is necessary, he said, recalling the most recent river restoration project on the Rhine in Vorarlberg. As a "former center party", however, the ÖVP is now playing to the far right. "It is only legitimizing what the FPÖ is doing and driving votes to the FPÖ."