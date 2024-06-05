Sympathy for Karas
Greens number 2 to ÖVP: “Populism contrary to the facts”
Thomas Waitz, the Green Party's second-placed candidate in the EU elections, harshly criticizes his party's coalition partner in the federal government: the ÖVP is engaging in "populism contrary to the facts" and is like a "soft-peddled FPÖ". Waitz does, however, take up the cudgels for one prominent ÖVP member: EU veteran Othmar Karas would have his support as EU Commissioner.
Karas was put forward as a candidate for Commissioner by the NEOS at the weekend. "I think that's a very good idea. I would vote for him if he did", Waitz said in an APA interview. He had always got on well with Karas, even if they did not agree on many things. "But he is a true democrat and pro-European and always open to a factual argument."
According to Waitz, the conservative parties in the EU are "divided within themselves". The course of the ÖVP and its German sister parties, for example with regard to renaturation and dealing with combustion engines, is not supported by everyone, says the co-chair of the European Greens.
"So obviously not forward-looking"
The ÖVP is "working hard to alienate its own voter base with a policy that is so obviously not forward-looking". When it comes to renaturation, the ÖVP itself obviously knows that this is necessary, he said, recalling the most recent river restoration project on the Rhine in Vorarlberg. As a "former center party", however, the ÖVP is now playing to the far right. "It is only legitimizing what the FPÖ is doing and driving votes to the FPÖ."
"Two mandates quite well secured"
Waitz tried to be optimistic for his own party: "I would say that we have secured two seats quite well. But I'm still not giving up on the third." As a reminder: in the last EU election in 2019, the Greens achieved 14% and two seats.
Waitz is not sure how the heated debate surrounding lead candidate Lena Schilling will affect the election. He is getting feedback from people who were not initially motivated to vote for the Greens. "They say: we don't want to put up with the way this young woman has been treated, and that's why we're now supporting her with a vote."
Who will head the delegation?
He left it open as to who will take over the leadership of the Austrian Green delegation in the next EU Parliament: "We will decide after the election." In his view, this is not "the top position that everyone is vying for", but "extra work without extra money and without extra staff".
